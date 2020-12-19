Vaccines and the Side Effects are in Full Effect

Guests:
Alexander Mercouris - Editor-in-Chief at The Duran | Never Ending Brexit
Laith Marouf - Award Winning Multimedia Producer | UAE/Apartheid Israel Sign Deal
Niko House - Political Activist | NeoProgressives Attack Dore, Defend AOC
A Brexit deal would ensure tariff-free goods trade between the UK and the EU after December 31. As of now, there is no deal. Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris gives us an update.
There are deals being made around the world between nations. The middle east is very active. Award winning producer Laith Marouf joins the show to outline Israel and the UAE's latest activities.
AOC always makes headlines with her bold attitude. Some people love her, some people hate her. Political activist Niko House explains what side progressives are taking.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)