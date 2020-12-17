The Battle Has Shifted to Progressives VS Democrats

Guests:
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | Temporary Break-In Nagorno-Karabakh Ceasefire?
Tom Whitmore - Senior Board Member of MUFON | NDAA Revisions
Garland Nixon - Cohost of The Critical Hour | Barr Exposed: Just Another CIA 'Fixer'
Steve Grumbine - Founder of Real Progressives | Progressives Call to Action
Azerbaijani forces have been accused of raiding and capturing Armenian soldiers. This happened despite the Moscow-brokered accord that took effect on November 10. International relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda joins the show to give us an update on the conflict.
The National Defense Authorization Act is a United States federal law which specifies the budget, expenditures and policies of the DOD. Trump said he would veto the bill. Tom Whitmore comes back on the show to explain what is in the bill.
William Barr resigns as Attorney General. Apparently, he was part of the effort to keep Biden scandals from the public. Co-host of The Critical Hour Garland Nixon outlines the history of Barr.
Progressives are taking on the establishment, that includes Democrats. Founder of Real Progressives Steve Grumbine comes back on the show to discuss how Progressives are moving on Capitol Hill.
