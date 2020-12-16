The Electoral College Has Spoken... Stop #StopTheSteal

Guests:
Adejayan Oluwagbenga - Nigeria-Based Journalist | 100s of Schoolboys Kidnapped by Boko Haram
Teodrose Fikre - Cofounder of the Ghion Journal | Big Tech Censorship: Playing With Fire
Lee Stranahan - Host of Sputnik's The Backstory | Big Tech Cover Up: Hunter Biden
Ford Fischer - Founder of News2Share | News2Share: #StopTheSteal Rally
Boko Haram is a Nigerian extremist group that has rained down horror on West Africa. Recently, they slaughtered a hundred farmers as they worked in rice fields. Friday, they struck again by kidnapping hundreds of schoolboys. Nigeria-based journalist Adejayan Oluwagbenga gives us his opinion on the terrorist group.
As the year 2020 comes to an end, the US presidential election has been finalized. Joe Biden will be the next president. Cofounder of the Ghion Journal Teodrose Fikre gives his perspective on how tech censorship has shaped this year. Host of The Backstory Lee Stranahan explains how tech got Joe Biden off the hook for his son's activities. Founder of News2Share Ford Fischer gives us the details on the right-wing's fight against the election.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)