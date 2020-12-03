Mandated Vaccines Are on the Way

Guests:
Scott Ritter - Former UN Weapons Inspector | US Has Two Options: Accept Iran's Nuclear Program or Go To War
Daniel Lazare - Author and Independent Journalist | Is A Vaccine Mandate Constitutional?
Professor Richard Wolff - Professor of Economics | Job Numbers, Worker Co-ops Safer for Workers
The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action is also known as the Iran nuclear deal. Trump pulled out of the deal and many wonder what Biden will do when he takes over the oval office. Former UN weapons inspector Scott Ritter explains the options the US has pertaining to Iran's nuclear program.
The approvals are starting to roll in for COVID-19 vaccines. Some airlines have already said passengers will have to prove they have been vaccinated in order to board flights. Author Daniel Lazare discusses the possibility of a COVID vaccine being mandated.
Even though the stock market is booming, the amount of businesses that have closed due to COVID is staggering. Economist Professor Richard Wolff gives us the job numbers and describes what is happening in the US economy.
