International Events Take Center Stage

Guests:
Bradley Blankenship - Prague-based American Journalist | Why Socialist China Has Thrived Post USSR Collapse
Michael Maloof - Former Senior Security Policy Analyst | Iran: Fakhrizadeh Murder Weapon Made in Israel
Boko Haram is a violent West African Islamic extremist group. Nigeria claimed to have defeated the group yet the most recent massacre suggests otherwise. Award-winning journalist in Nigeria Adejayan Oluwagbenga comes on briefly to explain the conflict.
China has eradicated poverty one month early and opened up trade to countless countries. Prague-based American journalist Bradley Blankenship explains how China has built itself up.
Fakhrizadeh was the nuclear scientist assassinated in Tehran. Israel is being blamed for the murder weapon. Michael Maloof is a former Senior Security Policy Analyst. He outlines Israel's role in the killing.
