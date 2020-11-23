Clearly Biden Is Not a Progressive

Guests:
Danny Sjursen - Retired US Army Officer | The "Radical" Act of Saying the Word "Peace"
Steve Grumbine - Founder of Real Progressives and Real Progress in Action | Biden to Progressives: F**K OFF!
Niko House - Political Activist and Broadcast Journalist | Is A Revolution Possible Under Biden?
For a long time in the United States, war has been more profitable than peace. One may become a political pariah simply for promoting peace over war. Retired US Army Officer Danny Sjursen explains how "peace" has become a "radical" word.
People were cheering in the streets when Joe Biden beat Donald Trump in the recent presidential election. Many people on the left are wondering if Biden will truly be better for the people. Founder of Real Progressives and Real Progress in Action Steve Grumbine discusses his opinion on Biden's attitude towards progressives. Political Activist Niko House questions whether this expected "revolution" can happen under a Biden administration.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)