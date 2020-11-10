World Leaders Prepare for the New US President

Guests:
Ian Shilling - Geopolitical Analyst | What Biden Means for the UK and Brexit
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | Putin Brokers Peace in Nagorno-Karabakh
Leo Flores - Political Analyst | What Biden Means for US/Latin American Relations
The Gaggle Guys - Peter Lavelle and George Szamuely | Euro Leaders Congratulate Biden. Too Soon?
The world is reacting to the latest election results. Many American citizens are still celebrating; however, not everyone believes Biden will be good for the country. Geopolitical analyst Ian Shilling joins the show to discuss how Biden may affect Brexit. Political analyst Leo Flores gives his opinion on how Latin American policy will evolve under the new president. The Gaggle Guys come on to explain how world leaders are reacting.
Nagorno-Karabakh is a very unfortunate conflict. Russian President Putin has become the mediator for the situation. International relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda explains the latest developments.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)