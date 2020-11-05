The Count Continues and the Lawsuits Pile Up

Guests:
Bradley Blankenship - Political Analyst and Reporter | What The Media Should Do If Trump Claims An Early Win
Pete Ingemi - Author and Radio Show Host | Should The Vote Counts Continue?
Lee Camp - Host of Redacted Tonight on RT | Historic Election
Richard Wolfe - Professor and Host of Economic Update | Post Election Post Mortem
The presidential election has certainly lived up to the hype. Two days after polls closed, we still have no clear winner. The media was pushing Biden as the winner from the start of its coverage, the numbers were in Trump's favor, and now the backed-up mail-in ballots are proving to be a huge percentage of the vote.
Political analyst Bradley Blankenship gives his perspective on how the media will and should handle a candidate declaring victory before the count is finalized. Radio show host Pete Ingemi explains how the vote is still being counted. Host of Redacted Tonight Lee Camp describes the frustration of the lack of election results. Finally, Professor Richard Wolfe gives his economic take on the saga.
