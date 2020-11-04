No Winner Yet But It's Looking Red

Guests:
George Szamuely - Senior Research Fellow at the Global Policy Institute | Election Recap
Nell Watson - Senior Fellow to The Atlantic Council | We Need an Endo Hazard Warning Symbol
Carmine Sabia - Editor at Large of SabiaReport.com | Election Recap
Tim Canova - Political Activist and Law Professor | Election Recap
The year had to conclude with a dramatic, divisive, and potentially dangerous US presidential election. After years of anticipation and aggressive moves from each party, the election results are on hold. Senior research fellow at the Global Policy Institute George Szamuely gives his prediction on who won. Editor Carmine Sabia sides with the right. Law Professor Tim Canova explains why America does not have a functioning democracy.
Endocrine disruptors are chemicals that cause cancers by interfering with the hormonal system. Those chemicals are unknown to the general public. Senior Fellow to The Atlantic Council Nell Watson lays out her plan to create a hazard label specifically for endocrine disruptors.
