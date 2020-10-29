In Polls We Do Not Trust

Guests:
Peter Lavelle - Host of CrossTalk on RT | Do You Trust The Polls?
Elijah Magnier - Veteran War Correspondent | Damascus Rejects US Offer
James Carey - Co-Founder at GeoPoliticsAlert | Israel's Secret Embassy in Bahrain
In 2016, polls showed Hillary Clinton in the lead one week before the elections. During election night, the Clinton camp even started popping champagne before the results came in. The host of CrossTalk Peter Lavelle tells us what the polls are saying about the 2020 elections.
Because it is election time, Trump is trying to make as many moves as possible to be re-elected. He attempted to make a deal with Damascus concerning the release of US prisoners. Veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier joins the show to explain why the deal was rejected.
Israel and Bahrain have come together to normalize ties. Come to find out, Israel was operating a front company called the "Center for International Development." Co-founder at GeoPoliticsAlert James Carey explains the story.
