The Economy of 2020 Politics

Guests:
Alexander Mercouris - Editor-in-Chief at The Duran.com | Level 3 Lockdowns in UK
Scott Santens - Writer and Advocate of UBI | Stimulus Package and UBI
Karen Kwiatkowski - Retired US Air Force Lieutenant Colonel | Misty Poets
Bob Wenzel - Economist and Writer | Free Cash! Straight Outta Compton
Brexit trade talks are underway. There is no clear indication of a deal anytime soon. Editor-in-chief Alexander Mercouris joins the show to explain exactly what is happening in the negotiations.
The economy is very weird right now. On one hand, tech companies are exploding and the stock market is thriving. On the other hand, millions are out of work and retail spaces are vacant. Writer Scott Santens explains how Universal Basic Income would work versus the short term solution of a stimulus package. Economist Bob Wenzel reports on what Compton is doing to help its residents.
Misty Poets are Chinese poets who arose from youth dissidents in Mao Era China during the "Democracy Movement" from 1976 to 1980. Karen Kwiatkowski, a journalist and retired US Air Force Lieutenant Colonel, explains how Misty Poets relate to today's global climate.
