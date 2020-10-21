Fighting Censorship and Propaganda

Guests:
Stephen Lendman - Author and Geopolitical Analyst | Trump's Pre Election Moves
Ariel Gold - National Co-Director at Code Pink | Israel's Deal with the UAE
Elbert Guillory - Former Member of Louisiana State Senate | Trump's Platinum Plan
Kim Iversen - Journalist and Host | Dems Pressuring Big Tech Into Censorship
Israel and UAE have signed four agreements on visa exemption, aviation, economic cooperation, and protection of investments. National Co-director at CodePink Ariel Gold explains how this is a last-ditch effort for Trump before elections. Author and geopolitical analyst Stephen Lendman gives his take on Trump's pre-election moves.
Trump constantly claims he has done more for the black community than any president since Abraham Lincoln. Elbert Guillory is a black republican and former member of the Louisiana State Senate. He explains what Trump has done for the black community.
The 2016 election resulted in accusations of Russian interference in favor of Trump. The social media posts that were supposedly part of this scandal were silly and unimpactful. Journalist Kim Iversen explains how democrats are truly weaponizing social media by pressuring the tech giants to censor content.
