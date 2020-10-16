Town Halls and Hearings

Guests:
Jim Jatras - Government and Media Relations Specialist | Presidential Election #TheStormIsComing
Tom Whitmore - Senior Board Member of MUFON | UAP Task Force to Investigate Sightings
Elijah Magnier - Veteran War Correspondent | Lebanon and Israel Negotiations Explained
Danny Haiphong - Author and Contributor to the Black Agenda Report | The US is Sick and has Sick Candidates for President
Tonight Trump and Biden will hold separate town halls. The presidential debate was cancelled due to Trump's previous COVID diagnosis and his refusal to have a virtual debate. Jim Jatras, government and media relations specialist, discusses the storm we might expect to see. Later in the show, Danny Haiphong, author and contributor to the Black Agenda Report, explains why our sick presidents represent our sick society.
Not everyone believes, but many have claimed to see UFOs. The government tends to stay tight-lipped about the extraterrestrial world. Tom Whitmore is one of the biggest experts on this subject. He comes back on the show to discuss the latest investigation by the UAP task force.
Lebanon and Israel have a decades-old border dispute. Negotiations are set to begin very soon. Veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier explains the history and current status of the dispute.
