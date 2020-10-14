Guests:
Stephen Lendman - Geopolitical Analyst | Russia Works to Restore Ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh
Garland Nixon - Political Analyst and CoHost of The Critical Hour | Is Trump 'Lesser' of Two Evils?
Mark Frost - Economist and Professor | There's Zero Interest in Biden
Ben Swann - Investigative Journalist and Host of Boom Bust | Hot Topics
The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is at the top of the agenda for many world leaders. Geopolitical analyst Stephen Lendman comes back on the show to discuss his perspective on the conflict.
The 2020 Presidential Election is proving to go along with the 2020 theme, catastrophic. Political analyst Garland Nixon joins the show to outline the pros and cons of each candidate. Economist Mark Frost comes on to give his opinion on which candidate is the lesser evil.
There are two main hot topics buzzing daily in US media: the presidential debates and COVID-19. Award-winning television news anchor Ben Swann gives his analysis on both.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)