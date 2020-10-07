Pence Team's Plexiglass Faux Pas in Advance of Tonight's Debate

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan get ready for tonight's vice presidential debate. After some back-and-forth, Pence's team finally agreed to a plexiglass barrier.

Dr. Mikhail Kogan - Medical Director at the George Washington Center for Integrative Medicine, Associate Professor of Medicine at George Washington University, and the Founder and Executive Director of the AIM Health Institute | Did Trump Actually "BEAT" COVID?

Chuck Zlatkin - Legislative and Political Director for New York Metro Area Postal Union | USPS Update

Bradley Blankenship - Prague-based American Journalist, Political Analyst and Freeland Reporter whose column can be found on RT and CGTN.com | Social Media Must Contain the 'InfoDemic'

Daniel Lazare - Journalist and Author specializing in the US Constitution and American urban policy | Nagorno-Karabakh and Kyrgyzstan Explained

Trump has been on a media roll since he was discharged from Walter Reed. He's been putting out announcements and tweeting about COVID after his personal experience with it. Medical Director at George Washington Center for Integrative Medicine Dr. Mikhail Kogan joins the show to discuss whether Trump actually beat COVID.

Amazon has completely reshaped the logistics industry, arguably for the better and worse. Chuck Zlatkin, legislative and political director for New York Metro Area Postal Union, gives us an update on how the United States Postal Service is being affected by the evolving environment.

As the highly anticipated 2020 presidential election gets closer, the discussion regarding the responsibilities of social media platforms is front and center. Political analyst Bradley Blankenship comes back on the show to explain 'infodemic'.

Nagorno-Karabakh is a disputed territory that could become a regional war. Kyrgyzstan's government is dealing with conflict as well. Journalist Daniel Lazare comes on the show to explain both issues.

