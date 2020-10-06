Trump's Rapid Recovery... Too Soon?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan discuss Trump's quick discharge from Walter Reed. After his discharge, Trump denounced COVID-19.

Guests:

Leo Flores - Political Analyst and Latin America Campaign Coordinator at 'CODEPINK' | UN Venezuela Report Omits US Human Rights Violations

Dr. Lakisha Jenkins - Traditional Naturopath, Registered Master Herbalist and Founding President of the California Cannabis Industry | THC May Help Treat Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome

Medea Benjamin - CoFounder of Human Rights, Global Exchange and Peace Group 'CODEPINK' | Eyes In The Sky: Surveillance Drone Use In The US

Lee Camp - Host of Comedy News Show 'Redacted Tonight with Lee Camp' | Confusion Surrounding Trump's COVID Coverage

There was a clear international coup attempt against Venezuela's President Maduro. It went as far as the High Court in the UK ruling an illegitimate, US-backed opposition leader as president rather than the elected president. Leo Flores, a political analyst, explains the High Court's decision to overturn the previous judgment.

According to the CDC, influenza and COVID-19 are both contagious respiratory illnesses. Traditional Naturopath Dr. Lakisha Jenkins comes back on the show to discuss the effects THC has on ARDS.

Drones are coming in all sizes from the biggest retailers such as Amazon and Walmart. Militaries are investing in drones for surveillance. CoFounder of CODEPINK Medea Benjamin discusses her article which outlines how the US is using drones to monitor its citizens.

Trump was discharged from Walter Reed only a few days after he was admitted. He told US citizens to not let COVID-19 dominate your life. The host of Redacted Tonight Lee Camp gives his perspective.

