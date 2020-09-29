NYT's Bombshell: Trump's $0 Tax Returns

On today’s episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan discussed increasing tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the likelihood of sustainability failing under capitalism, and the relevance of the NYT's article revealing information about Trump’s tax returns.

GUESTS



Mark Sleboda - International Relations & Security Analyst | Armenia, Azerbaijan

Eleanor Goldfield - Award-Winning Documentarian & Activist | Sustainability, Environmental Activism

Garland Nixon - Sputnik Political Analyst & Co-Host of The Critical Hour and Critical Hour Extended | Electoral Politics, Democrats, Media

Tom Luongo - Geopolitical Analyst & Publisher of the Gold Goats 'n Guns Newsletter | Iran, the UN, and Trump's World Order

In the first hour, the hosts discussed the flare-up of fighting between Azerbaijan and Armenia with International Relations and Security Analyst, Mark Sleboda. They talked about the long, deeply seeded history between the two countries examining the origins of the conflict, the likely cause of the increasing tensions and what it may take to see its cessation.

In the second hour, the hosts have a conversation with Award-Winning Documentarian & Activist, Eleanor Goldfield about the many ways in which sustainability is floundering and seemingly doomed to fail under a capitalistic economy. They talk about the on-going fight being waged on the part of environmentalists to keep government policymakers focused on the increasingly negative impact of industry and now, the COVID pandemic, on the environment.

In the last hour, Sputnik Political Analyst, Garland Nixon, returns for a discussion about the relevance of the NYT article revealing decades of tax and related financial history of President Donald Trump. They dive into whether or not his bid for POTUS may or, may not, be affected by its release. The hosts conclude the hour with an in-depth discussion about Donald Trump’s approach to foreign policy with Geopolitical Analyst & Publisher, Tom Luongo. They talk about what Tom has come to believe about Trump’s apparent strategy to break open the international order.

