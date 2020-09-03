Trump vs. Democratic Mayors

Register
    On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan discussed the news of the day as well as issues like the situation Belarus, the upcoming elections, and how the world will look after the protest and the pandemic subside.

    GUESTS

    Alexander Mercouris - Editor-in-Chief at TheDuran.com |  Belarus Balancing Act

    Garland Nixon - Sputnik Political Analyst and Co-Host of The Critical Hour and Critical Hour Extended airing M-F from 6:00-8:00pm EST on Radio Sputnik | What Will Life Look Like After Protests

    Dr. Linwood Tauheed - Associate Professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City | Economics, Biden & Covid

    In Jamarl’s monologue, he discussed listening to the People’s Party Convention and expressed his astonishment that Democratic voters continue to support candidates and parties who don’t support what he thinks are obvious policy choices.

    Then Shane and Jamarl were joined by Alexander Mercouris, who discussed the situation in Belarus, which he said seems to be stabilizing. Alexander said that he now believes that there was some degree of voter fraud in Belarus’s recent election, however he still believes Lukashenko did get a plurality of votes. He pointed out that the protests seem to have settled down to a level of about once a week. He said he believes Russia will be brokering a more diplomatic exit for Belarus’s leader after some constitutional reforms. Then they discussed the political situation in the UK, and Alexander said that Boris Johnson's incompetence in handling the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a rise in the polls for Labor leader Kirsten Armor. Alexander also said that he thinks Scottish independence is a growing possibility.

    In the second hour, the hosts were joined by Garland Nixon, who discussed the protests and what he thinks will come next. Garland said he believes that the "pandemic generation" will end up asking for more government services and said that the situation after World War II in Europe is something he considers a historical antecedent. Garland also discussed the upcoming election and said that since a vote is often perceived as an endorsement, he can either endorse Joe Biden or Donald Trump. Garland cited foreign policy as an area where the two candidates are indistinguishable.

    In the third hour, they were joined by Dr. Linwood Tauheed, and they discussed the current jobs numbers, which are slightly better than they have been in recent weeks. However, the doctor cautioned that because of a new method of accounting, they are effectively the same. They then turned to the issue of deficit spending, and the doctor said he believes deficit spending is completely appropriate in emergencies such as a pandemic, and they discussed the conditions that would lead to worry about inflation. Finally, they looked at how a Biden administration might handle the pandemic if he is elected, and they agreed that Biden would go along with some form of austerity proposal.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    economy, Protests, Election, Belarus, Scotland, UK, Kenosha, Joe Biden
