19 August 2020
    Fault Lines

    Michelle, Bernie Boost Bitton at Virtual DNC

    Fault Lines
    On today's episode of Fault Lines with hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan, they discussed the news of the day and topics ranging from the Democrats virtual convention to the prospects of Middle East peace to the situation in Belarus.

    GUESTS

    Scott Ritter - Former UN Weapons Inspector & WMD Whistleblower | Deal of the Century?

    Marshall Auerback - Market Analyst, writer for the Independent Media Institute | The UAE / Israel Deal and the US Economy

    Michael Maloof - RT National Security Analyst, former senior security policy analyst in the Office of the Secretary of Defense | Belarus and Beyond

    In his first hour monologue, Jamarl discussed last night’s speeches at the Democratic National Convention promoting Biden which he found underwhelming.

    Then the hosts were joined by Scott Ritter, and they discussed the recent peace deal brokered by Jared Kushner between the United Arab Emirates and Israel, which the Trump administration refers to as the Deal of the Century. Ritter said that each result in lasting peace would require the Palestinians to be part of the peace process of Israel to embrace a two state solution, but he believes this is highly unlikely because Israel has accepted conflict in the region as a reality. He also said that Turkey and Iran would be ready to fill the gap in if states like UAE are not involved, and then in that sense the deal is significant. He also sees a deemphasizing of the importance of the role of Saudi Arabia as smaller Gulf states like UAE become more significant.

    In the second hour they talked to Marshall Auerback, who agreed with Scott Ritter’s view that the UAE-Israel peace deal is very significant for the region, although it has left the Palestinians out. He pointed out that it is more than political cosmetics and that the UAE stands to benefit from its new relationship with Israel, with things like access to tech investment defense against Iran. Marshall also noted the political benefits for Donald Trump and Jared Kushner. Then they discussed terms of the economy, and Marshall said that the pandemic and related economic problems have clearly exposed structural problems in the economy, including the healthcare system in the United States. He said he didn't believe politicians were handling it properly and is concerned that it's one factor that could lead to a real revolution in the United States.

    In the third hour, the hosts were joined by defense expert Michael Maloof and began by discussing the situation in Belarus, which Maloof said seems like is developing in a very similar way to the Ukrainian situation a few years ago that led to the ouster of that country's leader. Lukashenko's increasing pressure from the United States is possibly playing out the same way, although Maloof said there is some possibility in Belarus it might not end the same, and he said he has also seen no solid evidence that the election was rigged. Looking at other areas of world politics, Maloof said the United States is worried about the involvement of countries like China in the Caribbean and South America. He also said he believes that if Donald Trump is elected, he will work towards better relations with Russia while he sees no possibility that Biden will be open to that.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Joe Biden, Michelle Obama, Russia, Bernie Sanders, China, Belarus, Donald Trump, Jared Kushner, Israel
