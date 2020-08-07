Stimulus Talks Break Down. Again.

On today’s episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan discussed issues ranging from the latest impasse on a new stimulus bill to new developments in the deadly Beirut explosion to the origins of Russiagate.

GUESTS

Manila Chan - TV Reporter for RT America | COVID-19 & School

Laith Marouf - Award-winning Multimedia Producer and media policy/law consultant | Live From Beirut

Lee Stranahan - Investigative Reporter, host of Populist.TV, director of Citizen Journalism School | Russiagate, Strobe & the Shearers

In the first hour, Shane and Jamarl talked with Manila Chan about plans to send children back to school nationwide amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Manila discussed plans some have to treat children ages 10 and under differently from older children. They also talked about the risk not just to school children, but also to teachers, administrators, and other school staff. Manila argued that teachers should be allowed to take leave time if they are concerned about the risk of infection.￼￼￼

In the second hour, Shane and Jamarl talked to Laith Marouf about the aftermath of the explosion in Beirut and made statements that the devastation may have been the result of an attack. They also discussed how the explosion exacerbated problems for Beirut citizens, who are already impacted by the weakened Lebanese economy and political turmoil. Adding to the problems, Lebanon is having to deal with sanctions imposed by the United States, and the explosion at the port is having a major impact on the ability to get vital goods into the country.

In the third hour the hosts were joined by investigative journalist Lee Stranahan who discussed the latest developments in the Russiagate scandal. Stranahan described the long relationship between Bill and Hillary Clinton, members of the Shearer family, and Clinton's Oxford roommate Strobe Talbott. Cody Shearer created the dossier that became the basis for the Steele dossier and Derek Shearer was an advisor for Ziff Brothers Investments, who were at the heart of the Trump Tower meeting allegations. Stranahan argues that these connections show Russiagate was largely a Clinton operation.

