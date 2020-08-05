Register
    Fault Lines

    Deadly Beirut Explosion

    Fault Lines
    by ,
    0 0 0
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107971/55/1079715575_0:0:1200:675_1200x675_80_0_0_a7b3301433b5bfb677049217a89511b0.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/radio_fault_lines/202008051080075244-deadly-beirut-explosion/

    On today's episode of Fault Lines, hosts Shane Stranahan and Jamarl Thomas discussed the news of the day, including the Beirut explosion and primary election results from several states. They also talked about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, from the economic impact to possible treatments.

    GUESTS

    Dr. Mikhail Kogan - Medical Director at the George Washington Center for Integrative Medicine | COVID-19 Treatment Update

    Marshall Auerback - Market Analyst and Writer for the Independent Media Institute | Why Congress Can't Fix Covid-19 Economy

    Cynthia McKinney - Former Member of Congress | Is The Pandemic a Deep State Creation?

    In Jamarl's first hour monologue, he railed against recent comments that implied the Democrats would do regime change better than the Republicans but not oppose it at all.

    They were next joined by Dr. Mikhail Kogan, who discussed the difficulties with children returning to school, including dealing with the discipline issues of getting a large number of kids to go along with wearing masks and social distancing. ￼ They also discussed the possibility of a vaccine being developed by 2021 and the complexities of the COVID-19 virus that make both treating it and tracking it difficult. The doctor suggested that people's diet is about 50% of the problem and that periodic fasting may be a good way to stay healthy, because of the COVID-19’s connection to inflammation. 

    In the second hour, Shane and Jamarl were joined by Marshall Auerback, who talked about the stalled stimulus bill that the House and Senate seem to be at an impasse on. He discussed why, even in the face of the current emergency, Congress seems unable to move forward with a bill that would have a wide range and suggested that systemic corruption is a part of it. He also discussed how corruption itself creates a self-sustaining mechanism where people have less respect for the rule of law, which creates a self-sustaining machine that makes it more difficult to get rid of corruption.

    In the third hour, the hosts were joined by Cynthia McKinney, who discussed the controversial conspiracy theory that the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic may be manufactured as a form of biological warfare, specifically against people of color. Cynthia talked about the Peter Dale Scott template for looking at manufactured events versus organic ones, and she sees a number of examples both actually and historically, including the South African development of an anti-black biological warfare weapon in the role of the eugenics movement to create superhumans. She's also suspicious of events like the shutting down of the chemical weapons base at Fort Detrick, Maryland, recently for supposed leaks. She also mentioned the problem of the US having biological labs around the world and said taxpayers have the right to know what the United States government is doing.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

