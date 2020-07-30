Register
    Fault Lines

    COVID-19 Deaths Spike

    Fault Lines
    by ,
    0 0 0
    On today's episode of Fault Lines, hosts Shane Stranahan and Jamarl Thomas discussed a variety of topics in the news headlines, including yesterday's hearings on antitrust and high-tech companies, the spiking numbers for the COVID-19 pandemic, and strategies for building stronger advocacy for single-payer healthcare.

    GUESTS

    Eleanor Goldfield - Award-winning Documentary Filmmaker, activist, journalist, and co-host of the podcast Common Censored | Fighting For Health Care

    Dr. David Samadi - Newsmax Contributor, Fox Contributor, an expert on prostate cancer | Banned from Twitter 

    Ian Goodrum - Senior Editor and Columnist at China Daily | Myths About China

    Dr. Gerald Horne - Historian, Author, Professor | The USA's Charges Against Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and Global Pandemic Preparedness

    In his monologue, Jamarl discussed the push to send kids back to school. Then the hosts were joined by Eleanor Goldfield, who discussed the Democrats' reticence to advocate for single-payer healthcare, which she said is vastly popular with the American people and claimed it had an 88% approval rating. She also brought up the push for state-run healthcare in the context of the current protest movements across the United States, saying that issues often need strong advocacy in order for the establishment to want to change, using the example of President Woodrow Wilson giving women the right to vote despite his claimed misogyny.

    In the second hour, Shane and Jamarl were joined by Dr. David Samadi, who was suspended from Twitter for a day because of three offending tweets that discussed COVID-19 and hydroxychloroquine. The doctor made it clear that he is not advocating for a specific discussion but was pointing out some of the differences in studies and said that he is very concerned about the power the social media and high-tech companies have to censor ideas. Dr. Samadi was especially concerned about the idea of censoring medical and scientific discussion.

    Then the hosts were joined by Ian Goodrum from Beijing, China, who discussed his experience there and said that while the Chinese government has huge criticisms of American foreign policy, the people he has met do not hold his being American against him. He also discussed China's shift from extreme poverty into a market socialist economy that has not just a manufacturing center but is currently building a high tech and service economy. He also dismissed concerns over a dam on the Yangtze River and said while there is a problem there, the danger is being exaggerated by reporting from Shanghai.

    Finally, Shane and Jamarl were joined by Dr. Gerald Horne. They discussed the international reaction to the protests across the United States and the Black Lives Matter movement.

    They also discussed the reaction at the UN and by African nations trying to look into policing policy in America and agreed that police with guns were not needed to respond to things like traffic accidents or noise complaints. They also discussed the differences between defunding the police and abolishing policing.￼￼ He also discussed the benefits of the Black Lives Matter movement becoming more centralized, citing the example of the Black Panther Party is an example of both benefits and hazards of his approach.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Black Panther Party, Black Lives Matter, economy, protests, Single Payer, healthcare, Twitter, COVID-19, China
