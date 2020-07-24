President Trump Deploys More Federal Law Enforcement to US Cities

On the latest episode of Fault Lines, hosts Shane Stranahan and Jamarl Thomas talked about a variety of subjects, including Donald Trump's sending more federal law enforcement to various cities and the reaction of city officials, the economy in the wake of COVID-19, increasing tensions between the US and China, and the news of the day.

Alexander Mercouris - Editor-in-Chief at TheDuran.com | Monarchy in the UK

Danny Haiphong - Contributor to the Black Agenda Report and Co-Author of American Exceptionalism and American Innocence: A People's History of Fake News | The New Cold War With China

Richard D. Wolff - Professor of Economics Emeritus, University of Massachusetts, Amherst | COVID-19 Economy

In his first hour monologue, Jamarl discussed the announcement yesterday by President Trump that he would be sending federal troops into Chicago. Then the hosts were joined by The Duran editor Alexander Mercouris, who talked about the latest news in the UK and raised the question why Scotland has a noticeably less Russophobic stance than England. Then he turned to the subject of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell and discussed how Prince Andrew’s disastrous interview and his seemingly relentless pursuit by US law enforcement is influencing UK public opinion. Alexander also discussed the continuing role of the monarchy in modern politics.

In the second hour, Shane and Jamarl talked to Danny Haiphong, who discussed the increasing levels of tensions between the United States and China, including a propaganda war on COVID-19, the diplomatic war over Hong Kong, and the dispute over the South China Sea. Danny said that the United States is trying to take advantage of pre-existing conditions between the Philippines, Vietnam, and China in the region to create a new cold war. Danny also discussed "the great American firewall" which he sees as the systematic suppression of viewpoints that do not fit the corporate agenda in the United States.

In the third hour, Jamarl and Shane spoke with Professor Richard Wolff, who discussed economic inequity and especially the dangerous situation the United States finds itself in during the COVID-19 pandemic. He brought up the example of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, who is by most accounts the richest man in the world and whose income rose considerably during the pandemic. Professor Wolff said this sort of situation, where there is such a dramatic imbalance between the suffering of the rich and the working class, has historically always led to disaster. Professor Wolff also sounded the alarm about the current level of tension, citing the mayor of Philadelphia's proclamation that he would have the federal law enforcement troops that Donald Trump sent to Philadelphia arrested as an example.

