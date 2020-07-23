Register
23 July 2020
    Fault Lines

    Trump: 'Things Will Get Worse Before They Get Better'

    Fault Lines
    by ,
    0 0 0
    On today's episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan covered a variety of topics related to the latest numbers on the COVID-19 pandemic and the continuing protests in places like Portland, as well as covering current events and the latest headlines.

    GUESTS

    Dr. Mikhail Kogan - Medical Director at the George Washington Center for Integrative Medicine | Latest Developments on COVID-19

    Manila Chan - TV Reporter for RT America | Portland Protests

    Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist & Syndicated Columnist | Would Biden be a Right Wing President?

    John Kiriakou - Former CIA Officer and Co-Host of Loud and Clear, author of books including The CIA Insider's Guide to the Iran Crisis and The Reluctant Spy | Fed Response To Protest

    In Jamarl's first hour briefing, he expressed his considerable dismay at the plan by Republicans to cut back the $600 a week unemployment bonus that many Americans are currently receiving. The hosts also spoke to Dr. Mikhail Kogan, who talked about the reality that many schools may not be reopening in the United States in the fall. They also talked about the practical economic realities in the healthcare system of what the doctor called "incalculable" cost that will be associated with the pandemic and the search for some sort of treatment.

    In the second hour, Jamarl and Shane Spoke to RT host Manila Chan about the ongoing protests in Portland and President Trump's response to it. Manila said that she thought that the "mom's protest" was a smart tactic for getting media attention although it was not clear who the moms were or what their agenda was. She also questioned the harsh response although expressed understanding that the protesters had been attacking police stations and the police and that such actions are bound to get a response.

    In the third hour, Shane and Jamarl spoke to Ted Rall, who said that he believes that especially in foreign policy, Joe Biden is to the right of Donald Trump. There's also a discussion about what the terms left and right mean in modern American politics and Ted said he thought it was of our discussion whether President Trump is such an existential threat to democracy that voting for Joe Biden was a better option.

    Then the hosts talked to John Kiriakou about President Trump's response to violent protests in Portland and violence in Chicago by sending in federal troops. John said he thinks the goal is not legitimate arrest but simply intimidation, however, he granted that President Trump seems genuinely disturbed by protesters tearing down monuments and statues. There was also discussion about whether defunding the police was the better option then alleviating poverty.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

