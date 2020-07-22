White House and Congress Wrangle COVID-19

On today's episode of Fault Lines, hosts Shane Stranahan and Jamarl talked about a variety of subjects focusing on the impact of the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, from the economic impact to its role in the current European Union summit to education, as well as discussing foreign policy and news of the day

GUESTS

Stephen Lendman - Author and Geopolitical Analyst | Spiraling Sanctions

Andrew Spannaus - American Journalist and Writer in Italy | The EU Summit

Marshall Auerback - Market Analyst and Writer for the Independent Media Institute | Economic Contractions and the COVID-19 Economy

William Ayers - Author and Former Distinguished Professor of Education and Senior University Scholar at the University of Illinois at Chicago (UIC) | Education After Coronavirus

In his first hour monologue, Jamarl called out Democrats for not taking Republicans to task and supporting an "imperial presidency" when it suits them.

Then Shane and Jamarl were joined by guest Steven Lendman, who discussed the role of sanctions in current US foreign policy. Lendman sited the cases of sanctions against both China and Iran as examples described the cascading effect on foreign relations that the sanctions have and how they are part of an attempt to maintain America's global hegemony.

In the second hour, Jamarl and Shane were joined by Andrew Spannaus and talked about the European Union summit, and how is it has been stalled by the Dutch Prime Minister in a row with Hungry's leader as it is dealing with important issues that Europe faces as the COVID-19 crisis continues. They also talked about how the issue of who controls European Union's currency is an underlying conflict.

Then the hosts were joined by Marshall Auerback, who discussed the growing economic contractions around the world due to the COVID-19 virus and how the Trump administration is handling it. There was also a discussion of the Austrian economic model of simply letting systems fail on their own, which Auerback rejected as dangerous in a time of great economic change where greater training of workers is required.

In the third hour, Shane and Jamarl welcomed William Ayers, who talked about the hypocrisy and contradictions when leading educational experts--including President Obama's former education secretary and people like Bill Gates-- advocate for an education system that they would not send their own children too. They also discussed the democratic ideals of public education, including what Ayers said is recognizing the "incalculable value" of every child.

