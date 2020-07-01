Are Masks Effective Against Covid-19?

In today's episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan discussed everything from the medical issues surrounding wearing masks to coalition building to reparations.

GUESTS

Dr. Mikhail Kogan - Medical Director at the George Washington Center for Integrative Medicine | Are Masks The Best Way To Prevent Covid-19?

John Wood, Jr. - Former Nominee for Congress, contributor at Quillette Magazine and a national ambassador for Braver Angels | Common Ground On Criminal Justice Reform

Steve Grumbine - Political, Economic, and Social Justice Activist and Founder of Real Progressives and Real Progress in Action | Reparations

In his monologue, Jamarl discussed recent statements about the use of masks to combat COVID-19 and asked whether something is inherently wrong in society.

In the first hour, the hosts talked to Dr. Mikhail Kogan, who said that mask use is probably not necessary if people are maintaining proper social distancing with others for short periods of time outside. He also emphasized the difference between the types of masks people wear and said that one of the problems with America's cultural response to the coronavirus is that people have been evaluating claims when it comes to COVID-19 with an overabundance of data and few trusted sources.

In the second hour, Jamarl and Shane talked to John Wood, Jr., who discussed his group's efforts to bring the grassroots together beyond establishment politics. He said while he thinks the discussion about race is important, he's concerned that nuance will be lost. He said he's also concerned identity politics and "cancel culture" will slow progress on solving the deeper issues identified by the movement.

In the third hour, Steve Grumbine discussed reparations with Shane and Jamarl and said that slavery must be atoned for, including every word and deed and also financially. Grumbine said not to worry about how reparations would be paid for, since we operate with a fiat monetary system and that he believes there are no constraints on what would be paid. They also talked about "Modern Monetary Theory."

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com