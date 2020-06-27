As Covid-19 Spikes, Can America Recover?

On today's episode of Fault Lines, hosts Shane Stranahan and Jamarl Thomas talked about the frightening new spike in COVID-19 cases, including over 2,500 deaths in the US in the last 24 hours, as well the country's economic woes and ongoing protests.

Guests:

Stephen Lendman - Author and Geopolitical Analyst | What Is Behind the Protests?

Jareth Copus - Author of Ukraine: Forever A Pawn | Color Revolutions, Ukraine, and Joe Biden

Danny Sjursen - Retired US Army Officer and Former History Instructor at West Point | Have We Learned Anything From the Korean War?

In the first hour, Shane and Jamarl spoke with Stephen Lendman, who discussed the teetering economy and its relationship to COVID-19. Stephen explained the nature of political corruption in the United States and how the system supports politicians and positions being bought out. He also described some of the underlying economic conditions that have led to the protests.

In the second hour, the hosts talked to author Jareth Copus about the history of color revolutions in places like Serbia, Georgia, and Ukraine and how he sees that the Black Lives Matter protests have "skipped a step" in the Color Revolution process by not being a premeditated state action, despite establishment attempts at cooptation. They also discussed the corruption of the United States' 'Viceroy' in Ukraine, Joe Biden.

In the third hour, Shane and Jamarl were joined by Danny Sjursen, who gave a history of the US involvement in Korea as the world yesterday marked the 70th anniversary of the start of the Korean conflict. Danny also talked about how the lessons learned from the Korean War have helped the deep state create shadow wars using the CIA.

