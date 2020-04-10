White House's Anthony Fauci Warns of Coronavirus 'Peak' This Easter Sunday

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon & Lee Stranahan were joined by guests to talk about moves the US government is making in response to COVID-19, some details on its small business relief program, and info on why it's injecting trillions of dollars in loans into the market.

Guests:

Michelle Witte - Producer for Political Misfits on Radio Sputnik | Starting sourdough starters

Dr. Gerald Horne - Historian and Author | The disproportionate effects of the pandemic

Glenna Cush - Business Consultant, Mentor and Small Business Owner | Small business loan program rollout chaos

Tom Luongo - Geopolitical Analyst & Publisher of the Gold Goats 'n Guns Newsletter | Weekly wrapup, global monetary policy, political responses to COVID-19

We were joined by Michelle Witte from political misfits to talk about how to start a sourdough bread starter, and why you might want to during the lockdown as baker's yeast shortages run rampant.

Later we were joined by Dr. Gerald Horne to talk about the novel coronavirus's disproportionate impacts on minority communities in the United States, and the history of similarly disproportionate treatment historically.

We were joined in our last hour by Glenna Cush to talk about problems with the rollout of the small business loans relief program in the United States.

Afterwards we spoke with Tom Luongo about the monetary policies of the European Union and the United States, why trillions of dollars are being released into the global economy and what that portends for the global economic, and to talk about America's economic fate as more than 16 million Americans have reportedly filed jobless claims within the last few weeks.

