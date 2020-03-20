COVID-19 Passes 10,000 Global Deaths As More U.S. States Shut Down

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon & Lee Stranahan talked about Tulsi dropping out of the nomination race and the ways we can respond to the threat of the coronavirus -- and the underlying weaknesses it's revealing.

Guests:

Netra Halperin - Producer/Director for foreign policy documentaries at Peace Films | Dealing with depression and psychological tension during quarantine

Anna Brees - Former BBC Reporter, New Media Consultant | New media in times of crisis

Niko House - Political Activist and Broadcast Journalist, Founder and CEO of the 'MCSC Network' | Tulsi Gabbard dropping out, endorsing Biden

Michael Krieger - BIO: Founder of LibertyBlitzkrieg.com, former Wall Street analyst | Independence, localism, and local power

Tom Luongo - Geopolitical Analyst & Publisher of the Gold Goats 'n Guns Newsletter | Self-sufficiency and homesteading

We were joined by Netra Halperin to talk about how people can cope with the weight of the threat of the coronavirus and its economic consequences as many face job losses, few prospects for recovery, and the threat of a fatal disease.

Later we were joined by Anna Brees to talk about the situation in Wales and the political climate brewing as governments around the world respond with an ever heavier hand to COVID-19. We spoke about the role of new media, the perils of misinformation, and how we have to do better to make the news better.

After Tulsi Gabbard dropped out yesterday, we were joined today by Niko House, longtime fan and ardent Tulsi supporter. He explaind her decision to support Joe Biden, a move that stunned many fans.

We were joined by Michael Krieger and Tom Luongo for two half-hour powerhouse interviews with independent-minded homesteaders. We discussed the need for local action, the source of real political power in human society, and the value of growing your own food and being able to support your own life.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com