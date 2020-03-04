What Did Biden's Big Wins Last Night Do to Sanders' Chances?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon & Lee Stranahan tussled over the consequences of Biden's big wins last night and what chance Bernie stands. We talked about why the United States announced the Taliban peace deal, and why it failed so quickly.

Guests:

Stephen Lendman - Author and Geopolitical Analyst | Super Tuesday's Surprise Shakeup + US's About-Face on Taliban

Andrew Z Smith - Co-Founder of 'Action 4 Assange' | Learn More About Upcoming Assange Events

Daniel McAdams - Executive Director of the 'Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity' | Border Clashes in Turkey + Stock Market Rollercoaster

Bill Honigman - Retired E.R. Doctor & Progressive Healthcare Activist | Is 'Bernie' Broken?

Niko House - Political Activist and Broadcast Journalist, Founder and CEO of the 'MCSC Network' | Biden's Big Night + Should Tulsi Quit

After last night's primaries, the Democratic primaries are intensifying as candidates drop out and the neck and neck fight between Sanders and Biden grows even more pitched. We were joined by Stephen Lendman, Bill Honigman, and Niko House to discuss the state of the race and what hope Bernie has against the DNC-dominated political machine.

We were joined by Daniel McAdams to work out the consequences of Turkey's recent political contradictions. We also talked with Daniel about the state of the global economy after investors' fears were pummeled by the coronavirus, and then lifted by assurances from central banks.

We were also happy to be joined by Andrew Z Smith, the cofounder of Action 4 Assange, who told us about public actions coming up to defend and support Julian Assange. We agreed on how much Americans would benefit from a political climate that encourages difficult conversations on fundamental issues - and commiserated about how much we lack it.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com