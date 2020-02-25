WHO Says New Coronavirus Is 'Not Yet' a Pandemic

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon & John Kiriakou discussed the ins and outs of Assange's captivity, treatment, and his trial taking place this week. They also discussed the economic effects that the new coronavirus called 'COVID-19' is having on the world economy, and the path that Russiagate hysteria is likely to take in 2020.

Guests:

Ian Shilling - Geopolitical Analyst, Researcher & Blogger | Assange, Brexit, US/UK Relationship

Stephen Lendman - Author and Geopolitical Analyst | Bernie Sanders & his Russian 'influence'

Christy Dopf & Steve Poikonen - Activist, Co-Founder of Action for Assange | Action For Assange

Mark Frost - Economist, professor, consultant, drummer, eagle scout, marine, libertarian’ish | Economic impacts of the coronavirus

Gordon Dimmack - Independent Media Reporter | Assange

Walter Smolarek - Producer for Loud and Clear on Radio Sputnik | News from the Assange trial

With Julian Assange's trial taking place this week, we were joined by a number of guests to talk about Assange, Wikileaks, and the diminution of civil protections in the 21st century. We were joined by Ian Shilling to look at the path the trial has taken and its reception in the British media.

Later we were joined by Christy Dopf and Steve Poikonen to talk about their 'Action 4 Assange' events taking place this week in Washington, DC and London. Later we were joined by Gordon Dimmack to look at the harsh conditions of Julian Assange's asylum. For our last segment we were joined by Sputnik producer Walter Smolarek, who is on the ground in London, to talk about the trial as its taking place.

We were also joined by Stephen Lendman to discuss Bernie Sanders' long ascent to become the leading candidate in the Democratic primaries, and Mark Frost to look at the economic impacts being blamed on the coronavirus and what we can expect to see from the new disease going forward.

