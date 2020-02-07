A Tumultuous Week for Democrats

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan recap the past week's big stories. The impeachment trial ended with an acquittal and the Iowa caucus was a circus.

Guests:

Tareq Haddad - Independent Investigative Journalist | The Freedom of Speech Society

Michael Krieger - Founder of LibertyBlitzkrieg.com and a former Wall Street analyst | ZeroHedge Banned & Iowa Caucuses

Tom Luongo - Geopolitical Analyst & Publisher of the Gold Goats 'n Guns Newsletter | Weekly Wrapup

The Freedom of Speech Society is a collective of journalists, lawyers and academics to protect freedom of expression. Our guest, Tareq Haddad, is the founder of this group. He joins the show to outline the priorities of the organization.

Twitter is building a "we censor what we don't like" reputation. Most recently, the financial website Zero Hedge was banned after publishing an article related to the coronavirus outbreak. Founder of Liberty Blitz Krieg Michael Krieger gives his opinion on censorship.

This week has been a disaster for Democrats and victorious for Trump. The Coronavirus has infected the global markets. Geopolitical analyst Tom Luongo comes on the show to wrap up the week by giving his opinion on the big stories.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com