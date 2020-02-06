Acquittal and Iowa: Trump Keeps Winning

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss the pain the democrats are feeling today. This week the Iowa caucus was a disaster and Trump was acquitted in the impeachment trial.

Guests:

Stephen Lendman - Author and Geopolitical Analyst | Impeachment, Primary

Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist & Syndicated Columnist | Impeachment, Primary

Danny Haiphong - Contributor to the Black Agenda Report | Caucuses

Bill Jones - Washington, DC Correspondent for Executive Intelligence Review | China's Response to the Coronavirus

Kim Iversen - Independent Journalist, Former Radio Broadcaster, and Host of the Kim Iversen Show on YouTube | Intro, Caucuses, Impeachment

There are two outcomes Fault Lines predicted: the impeachment trial would end in Trump's favor and the democratic primaries would be a mess. Both predictions were correct. Geopolitical analyst Stephen Lendman gives his opinion on the latest outcomes. Political cartoonist Ted Rall outlines all of the issues the Democrats are facing. Contributor to the Black Agenda Report Danny Haiphong explains the technical difficulties during the Iowa caucus. Independent journalist Kim Iversen joins the show for the first time to give her take.

The coronavirus has shut down cities, travel, retail, and production. Bill Jones, a correspondent for Executive Intelligence Review, explains the political implications regarding the epidemic.

