Senator Rand Paul Gets Shut Down... Again

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Lee Stranahan and Jamarl Thomas spotlight the CIA analyst Eric Ciaramella. Senator Rand Paul's question was thrown out for the second time because it contained the alleged Ukraine whistleblower's name.

Guests:

Margaret Kimberley - 'Black Agenda Report' Editor and Senior Columnist |

Mindia Gavasheli - Editor-in-Chief of RIA Global | News from France's Yellow Vests Movement

Larry Johnson - Writer and Former CIA Analyst | Rand Paul & Eric Ciaramella

Garland Nixon - Host of Fault Lines with Nixon & Stranahan | Brexit

Tom Luongo - Geopolitical Analyst & Publisher of the Gold Goats 'n Guns Newsletter

During yesterday's impeachment show, Chief Justice John Roberts refused to read Senator Rand Paul's question for the second day in a row. The question contained the name Eric Ciaramella, the alleged Ukraine whistleblower, even though the question did not identify anyone as a whistleblower. Editor of the 'Black Agenda Report' Margaret Kimberley gives her opinion on the matter. Former CIA analyst Larry Johnson condemns the refusal. Geopolitical analyst Tom Luongo explains the implications.

The yellow vest movement is back in full force. Within the past week, the protestors have shown up at Belmarsh prison for Julian Assange and they have filled the streets of the capital to fight for better pay and conditions. Editor-in-Chief of Radio Sputnik Washington Mindia Gavasheli is reporting live from Paris.

Today is the long-awaited day for Brexit. The UK will officially leave the EU at 9 pm. The host of Fault Lines Garland Dixon is in Britain covering the historical moment.

