RIP Kobe, Gianna, and Seven More

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss the life and legacy of basketball legend and businessman Kobe Bryant. Yesterday, Kobe, his daughter, and seven other victims were killed in a helicopter crash.

Guests:

Piers Robinson - Co-Director of the Organization for Propaganda Studies | Douma Update

Elijah Magnier - Veteran War Correspondent | Iraq Protests New Middle East

Eric Ladny - Former Fault Lines Senior Producer | Kobe Bryant

Danny Sjursen - Retired US Army Officer and Former History Instructor at West Point | What's the Rhyme and Reason of Trump's Foreign Policy?

Joy Villa - American Singer-Songwriter & Conservative Media Figure | Pro-Trump Dress at Grammys

Ryan Cristian - Founder and Editor of The Last American Vagabond | American Embassy in Iraq Hit and a Rushed Coronavirus Vaccine

A former OPCW lead investigator testified before the United Nations Security Council last week. He stated that OPCW management rejected his group's scientific research, dismissed the team, and produced another report that contradicted his initial findings of no chemical attack in Douma, Syria. Co-director of the Organization for Propaganda Studies Piers Robinson has been following this story since the beginning. He explains the latest news.

Last night, the United States Embassy in Baghdad was struck by rocket fire. Veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier outlines the details. Retired US Army officer Danny Sjursen questions Trump's foreign policy. Founder of The Last American Vagabond Ryan Cristian gives his analysis on the issue.

Businessman and basketball legend Kobe Bryant has died, along with his daughter and seven others, in a horrific helicopter crash. Former Fault Lines senior producer Eric Ladny shares his memories of Kobe. The Grammy's dedicated much of its program to honoring Bryant. Joy Villa took the show as an opportunity to be political. She joins the show to discuss her pro-Trump dress.

