Are You Surprised Bernie is Under Attack?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan recap last night's Democratic Presidential debate. Two Iowa field directors for Bernie Sanders were exposed and Elizabeth Warren is getting aggressive.

Guests:

Kit Klarenberg - Investigative journalist documenting state crimes against democracy | Was the White Helmets' Founder Killed While Fleeing?

Niko House - Political Activist and Broadcast Journalist, Founder and CEO of the 'MCSC Network' | Debates

Angelo John Gage - Anti-War YouTuber & USMC War Veteran | Former Trump Supporters Speak Out

Harley Schlanger - National Spokesman for Lyndon LaRouche from 1999 until 2019, Historian and researcher for the Schiller Institute | News

A British ex-soldier and co-founder of Syria's White Helmets volunteer group James Le Mesurier was found dead on a street below his Istanbul flat window. The death is very suspicious due to his MI6 affiliation and because the fall was from a very low height. Kit Klarenberg, an investigative journalist, outlines the facts and suspicions around Le Mesurier's death.

Last night's Democratic Presidential debate was the last before the Iowa caucuses. Biden confirmed he wants endless wars, the outrageous costs of healthcare was not solved, and Elizabeth Warren lied on Bernie. Political activist Niko House comes on the show to give his analysis on the night.

President Trump sends his supporters and haters on emotional rollercoasters daily. He promises to pull troops out of the Middle East, then assassinates a major Iranian general on Iraqi soil without approval. Anti-War YouTuber Angelo John Gage was in the Marine Corp. He explains his frustration with politics. Former national spokesman for Lyndon LaRouche Harley Schlanger joins the show to give his take on the recent events.

