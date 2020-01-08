Were There Casualties or No Casualties?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan focus on last night's Iranian attack on two military bases in Iraq. The US has reported no casualties, but Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps says dozens of US troops were killed.

Guests:

Harley Schlanger - National Spokesman for Lyndon LaRouche from 1999 until 2019 | Endless Wars & Endless Impeachment

Maram Susli - Political Commentator and Geopolitical Analyst | Last Night's Rocket Strikes

Stephen Lendman - Author and Geopolitical Analyst | Both Parties LYING About Iran/Iraq War

Ryan Cristian - Founder and Editor of The Last American Vagabond | Will We Stay or Will We Go?

Iranian forces launched an attack with ballistic missiles against two US military bases in Iraq last night in reponse to Soleimani's assassination. Iran claims at least 80 US troops were killed but the US military has affirmed that there were no casualties.

National spokesman for Lyndon LaRouche Harley Schlanger outlines his recent article "From Permanent Wars to Permanent Impeachment". Political commentator Maram Susli comes back on the show to describe last night's attack. Geopolitical analyst Stephen Lendman explains the profile of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Founder of The Last American Vagabond Ryan Cristian predicts whether the US will make a geographical move or not.

