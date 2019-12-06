US Sanctions 'Evil Corp' over $100 Million Hack

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss the sanctions announced by the US Treasury Department on 'Evil Corp' which hacked more than $100 million from banks.

Guests:

Kit Klarenberg - Investigative journalist documenting state crimes against democracy | Integrity Initiative Introduction

Maram Susli - Political Commentator and Geopolitical Analyst | The State of the Syrian Conflict

Rabbi Yaakov Shapiro - Speaker & Author | Zionism and the Corruption of the Ethical Core of Judaism

Alex Jones - Founder of InfoWars | Defending Himself Against NYT Attacks

Eugene Puryear - Cohost of By Any Means Necessary | Eugene's Sputnik Legacy



The Integrity Initiative boasts of partnerships with top DC think tanks like the Atlantic Council, the Center for European Policy Analysis, CNA and close relationships with US officials. Kit Klarenberg, an investigative journalist, explains who the Integrity Initiative is, what it does, and how it relates to global politics.

The war in Syria does not get nearly the coverage it should from mainstream media. Fault Lines always brings on guests to keep us up-to-date on the conflict. Geopolitical analyst Maram Susli discusses the current status of Syria.

Zionism is a movement for the re-establishment, development, and protection of a Jewish nation in what is now Israel. Rabbi Yaakov Shapiro is a speaker and author who has his own views on what it means to be Jewish. He joins the show to give his perspective.

A former Infowars editor has written a piece in The New York Times Magazine describing disturbing behind-the-scenes details about working with Infowars Founder Alex Jones. Alex comes on the show to dispute the claims made by this ex-employee and explain the attack he is under.

'By Any Means Necessary' is a socially conscious radio show on the Sputnik station. Cohost Eugene Puryear will be recording his final show today as he moves on to a different station. He joins the guys to say goodbye.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com