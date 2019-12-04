Remember When Trump Said NATO Was Obsolete

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss the NATO meeting in London. Trump challenged Macron's statement that recent US troop actions in Syria are contributing to the “brain death” of the NATO military alliance.

Guests:

Patrick Henningsen - Founder of independent news website 21st Century Wire | NATO

Stephen Lendman - Author and Geopolitical Analyst | Today's Top News

Larry Johnson - Writer and Former CIA Analyst | NATO and Revealing Ukraine

Nourah Shuaibi - Chair of Global Outreach Leaders | Women and Development Conference in Bahrain & the 2020 Census

President Trump began a two-day summit meeting on Tuesday to mark the 70th anniversary of NATO by saying President Emmanuel Macron of France's statement about the "brain death" of NATO is "a very dangerous statement." Founder of 21st Century Wire Patrick Henningsen is based in London and discusses the meeting taking place. Geopolitical analyst Stephen Lendman gives his take on if the meetings will be productive. Former CIA analyst Larry Johnson describes the history of NATO.

Women in the Middle East region are typically highly educated and are driving economic development. Chair of the non-profit organization Global Outreach Leaders Nourah Shuaibi is a new guest born in Kuwait. She recently organized the Women and Development Conference in Bahrain. She discusses the current economic status of women in the Middle East region.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com