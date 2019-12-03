Fox News Host Tucker Carlson Admits 'I'm Rooting for Russia'

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan play the audio when Fox News host Tucker Carlson said he is "rooting for Russia" while discussing impeachment proceedings against President Trump with former Bill and Hillary Clinton adviser Richard Goodstein.

Guests:

Ian Shilling - Geopolitical Analyst, Researcher & Blogger | London Bridge Terror Attack & OPCW Douma Turnabout

Niko House - Political Activist and Broadcast Journalist, Founder and CEO of the 'MCSC Network' | A DNC Revolution in 2024

Bill Honigman - Emergency Room Doctor & Progressive Healthcare Activist | Is Bernie Strong Enough to Handle Obama?

Lucy Komisar - Investigative journalist focusing on corporate and financial corruption | Are We Seeing Cracks in the Anti-Russian Hysteria?

On the London Bridge, two former Cambridge students were fatally stabbed by a convicted terrorist during an event organized by Learning Together, a program that deals with prisoner rehabilitation. The two students support that organization and the convicted terrorist attended the event. Geopolitical analyst Ian Shilling gives us the details.

With the strength of the economy and the caliber of candidates, many voters and political analysts believe the DNC has already lost the 2020 elections. If that is so, we can expect an overhaul in the DNC to regain control in 2024. Political activist Niko House discusses what those changes might look like. Progressive healthcare activist Bill Honigman shares his opinion on whether Obama can actually stop Bernie.

As the anti-Russian hysteria begins to calm down, people are starting to ask more questions about Bill Browder, Hunter Biden, Hillary Clinton, and Ukraine. An investigative journalist who focuses on corporate and financial corruption Lucy Komisar gives us insight into what information matters the most.

