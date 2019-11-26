Who's Worse: Bloomberg or Everyone Else

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss Michael Bloomberg's official presidential bid. The billionaire businessman and former mayor of New York City has a controversial history.

Guests:

Ian Shilling - Geopolitical Analyst, Researcher & Blogger | Parliament's Manifestos, Ukraine & Impeachment

Mark Sleboda - International Relations & Security Analyst | Biggest misconceptions about life in Russia

Andrei Nekrasov - Writer and Director of the film, 'The Magnitsky Act. Behind the Scenes' | Browder's Importance and the Magnitsky Act Globally

Tom Luongo - Geopolitical Analyst & Publisher of the Gold Goats'n Guns Newsletter | Will Pompeo be pushed from the White House

Boris Johnson has unveiled the Tory manifesto which includes scrapping the Fixed Term Parliaments Act. Geopolitical Analyst Ian Shilling explains what is in the manifesto and what it means.

Life in Russia is ambiguous to many mainstream media followers. International relations analyst Mark Sleboda lives in Russia and gives us his perspective on life in Russia. Bill Browder has a deep history in Russia that is unknown to many of his admirers. Director of the film 'The Magnitsky Act. Behind the Scenes' Andrei Nekrasov discusses Browder and the Magnitsky Act's importance today.

Mike Pompeo is in the hot seat after new documents have been released. Geopolitical analyst Tom Luongo explains what the documents reveal and what might happen moving forward.

