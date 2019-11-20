Did the Witnesses Actually Witness Anything?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan go over key parts of yesterday's public impeachment hearings. The witnesses seem to have resentment rather than impeachable information.

Guests:

Mark Sleboda - International Relations & Security Analyst | Israeli Bombing

Carmine Sabia - Writer & Managing Editor at TheFederalistPapers.org | News of the Day

Danny Sjursen - Retired U.S. Army Officer and Former History Instructor at West Point | Ending Endless War from the Right

Tom Luongo - Geopolitical Analyst & Publisher of the Gold Goats 'n Guns Newsletter | Impeachment Hearings

Miko Peled - Human Rights Activist and Author | Settlements and Israel's Bombing

The Israeli military claims it hit 'dozens' of Iranian and Syrian military targets overnight. In the report released today, the military called the attack a retaliatory move for rockets fired towards it the day before. International relations analyst Mark Sleboda outlines the story. Human rights activist Miko Peled discusses the bombings as well.

The impeachment hearings are embarrassing. No one is saying anything that can lead to impeaching Trump and politicians are fishing. Managing editor at The Federalist Papers Carmine Sabia gives his right-wing perspective. Retired US Army Officer Danny Sjursen gives his veteran point of view. Geopolitical analyst Tom Luongo analyzes the hearings from the lens of a libertarian.

