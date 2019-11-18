Roger Stone Convicted of Seven Felonies

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss Roger Stone being convicted on all counts. The charges carry a maximum prison sentence of 50 years.

Guests:

Ian Shilling - Geopolitical Analyst, Researcher & Blogger | Ian Suspended from Twitter

Maram Susli - Political Commentator and Geopolitical Analyst | Syria, Assad's Epstein Comment

Alex Jones - Founder of InfoWars | Roger Stone Did Nothing Wrong

David Lugo - Producer, Writer, and Director | Roger Stone's Guilty Verdict

Andrew Spannaus - American Journalist and Writer in Italy | The Yellow Vests

Lucy Komisar - Investigative journalist focusing on corporate and financial corruption | Magnitsky, Browder, and the Stanford Case

Social media's censorship campaign has led to many of our guests being suspended. The latest friend of the show to be censored is geopolitical analyst Ian Shilling. He comes on the show to discuss the situation.

Syrian President Bashar Assad said Jeffrey Epstein did not commit suicide, he knew too much. Geopolitical analyst Maram Susli explains the interview. Another victim of the Deep State is Roger Stone who was just found guilty of seven felonies. The founder of InfoWars Alex Jones outlines why Stone is being targeted. Director and writer David Lugo gives his opinion on the verdict.

Today is the one year anniversary of the yellow vest movement. A writer in Italy Andrew Spannaus updates us on the movement and what has changed since the launch. Not much has changed in France or for Bill Browder. The papers are still ignoring the big financial scandals. Lucy Komisar, an investigative journalist, describes some of the major financial cases happening right now.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com