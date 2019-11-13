Happy Subpeona Colada Day

On this episode of Fault Lines, host Lee Stranahan talks about today's first public impeachment hearings. The impeachment inquiry has become a complete spectacle.

Guests:

Stephen Lendman - Author and Geopolitical Analyst | Bolivia

Mark Sleboda - International Relations & Security Analyst | Kolomoisky's About-Face

Susan Pai - Immigration Lawyer | Stephen Miller

John Hoge - Author | Brett Kimberlin and Alexandra Chalupa

Igor Lopatonok - Film producer, Director, Author of Ukraine on Fire movie | 'Revealing Ukraine' Released on Amazon Prime

A Bolivian senator has declared herself as acting president. The takeover in Bolivia is mirroring the attempted coup in Venezuela. Geopolitical analyst Stephen Lendman outlines the situation. Meanwhile, in Ukraine, a crucial figure, a billionaire by the name of Igor Kolomoisky, is making headlines for changing his position on Russia. International relations analyst Mark Sleboda explains the backstory.

Emails sent from President Trump's advisor Stephen Miller to a former editor at Breitbart have leaked. The content of those emails is very disturbing. Lawyer Susan Pai describes what the emails said. Brett Kimberlin and Alexandra Chalupa have some explaining to do as well and more people are beginning to ask questions. Author John Hoge updates us on them.

'Revealing Ukraine' has been released and features Fault Lines host Lee Stranahan. The director Igor Lopatonok joins the show to talk about it.

