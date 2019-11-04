How Do We Ban Regime Change Wars?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan address the need to end regime change wars permanently. Even though Tulsi voted for the impeachment inquiry, she is the only candidate acknowledging that the US military needs regulating.

Guests:

Patrick Henningsen - Founder of independent news website 21st Century Wire | Will Twitter's Ad Ban Pour Money Into Pundits' Pockets?

Niko House - Political Activist and Broadcast Journalist, Founder and CEO of the 'MCSC Network' | Gabbard's 'Syria Withdrawal' Bill

Danny Sjursen - Retired U.S. Army Officer and Former History Instructor at West Point | When Did We Start 'Regime Change' Wars?

Tom Luongo - Geopolitical Analyst & Publisher of the Gold Goats 'n Guns Newsletter | Farage’s High Risk Strategy for Brexit



Twitter has decided to ban political ads. Many people are worried. The founder of 21st Century Wire Patrick Henningsen explains what he thinks will happen as a result of this decision. Political activist Niko House talks about one political candidate, Tulsi Gabbard. She does not get the attention she deserves on any platform, especially her stance on regime change wars. Former history instructor at West Point Danny Sjursen comes on the show to explain the history of regime change wars.

President Donald Trump has chimed in on Brexit. He says Boris Johnson and Nigel Farage should come together. Geopolitical analyst Tom Luongo explains Nigel Farage's role in the current Brexit status.

