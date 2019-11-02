The Deep State is Showing Its Face

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan focus on the deep state being acknowledged and cheered. With the banning of political ads, the deep state's grasp is getting tighter.

Guests:

Patrick Henningsen - Founder of independent news website 21st Century Wire | Twitter Banning Political Ads

Vanessa Beeley - International Investigative Journalist | News from Syria & The Lebanese Protests

Michael Krieger - Founder of LibertyBlitzkrieg.com and a former Wall Street Analyst | US-China Relations in the Years Ahead

Mark Sleboda - International Relations & Security Analyst | The 'Whistleblower' and Biden

John Koch - Senior Lecturer and Director of Debate at Vanderbilt University | Presidential 'Debates' Aren't Debates at All

Twitter has decided it will stop running political ads ahead of the 2020 election. The founder of 21st Century Wire Patrick Henningsen addresses the ban. New guest John Koch is a senior lecturer at Vanderbilt University. He gives his opinion on the current presidential season. Mark Sleboda, an international relations analyst, discusses Joe Biden.

There have been enormous protests in Lebanon. The US military has been "protecting" Syria's oil fields. International investigative journalist Vanessa Beeley explains exactly what is happening.

China and the United States are two superpowers that must deal with each other for years to come. Michael Krieger, the founder of Liberty Blitz Krieg, outlines where US-China relations currently stands and where it is likely headed.

