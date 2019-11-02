The Deep State is Showing Its Face

Guests:
Patrick Henningsen - Founder of independent news website 21st Century Wire | Twitter Banning Political Ads
Vanessa Beeley - International Investigative Journalist | News from Syria & The Lebanese Protests
Michael Krieger - Founder of LibertyBlitzkrieg.com and a former Wall Street Analyst | US-China Relations in the Years Ahead
Mark Sleboda - International Relations & Security Analyst | The 'Whistleblower' and Biden
John Koch - Senior Lecturer and Director of Debate at Vanderbilt University | Presidential 'Debates' Aren't Debates at All
Twitter has decided it will stop running political ads ahead of the 2020 election. The founder of 21st Century Wire Patrick Henningsen addresses the ban. New guest John Koch is a senior lecturer at Vanderbilt University. He gives his opinion on the current presidential season. Mark Sleboda, an international relations analyst, discusses Joe Biden.
There have been enormous protests in Lebanon. The US military has been "protecting" Syria's oil fields. International investigative journalist Vanessa Beeley explains exactly what is happening.
China and the United States are two superpowers that must deal with each other for years to come. Michael Krieger, the founder of Liberty Blitz Krieg, outlines where US-China relations currently stands and where it is likely headed.
