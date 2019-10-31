When Will the Mainstream Media Report Real News?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan address the MSM's uncanny ability to avoid and highlight hand-picked stories. For example, no media coverage regarding the arrest of Max Blumenthal, but Russiagate is propped up.

Guests:

Kit Klarenberg - Investigative journalist documenting state crimes against democracy | Michael Flynn Exonerated?

Medea Benjamin - Co-Founder of Human Rights Group Global Exchange and Peace Group 'CODEPINK' | Max Blumenthal's Arrest Met with Media Silence

Cynthia McKinney - Former Member of Congress | When Will Dems Break Free of Russiagate?

Tom Luongo - Geopolitical Analyst & Publisher of the Gold Goats 'n Guns Newsletter | Are We Past Peak Globalism?

The federal judge presiding over the Michael Flynn criminal case issued a surprise order canceling a previously scheduled motion hearing and directing the government to file a surreply brief to address Flynn's attorney's brief that detailing evidence was withheld from Michael Flynn by the federal prosecutors. Kit Klarenberg, an investigative journalist, explains what happens next.

On Friday, October 25th, the editor of the news site Grayzone, Max Blumenthal, was hauled into a police van, taken to DC central jail, and shackled by his hands and ankles for over five hours. The charge is related to events that took place at the Venezuelan embassy in DC last May. The co-founder of CodePink Medea Benjamin outlines what the organization plans to do to fight this.

Russiagate is holding lawmakers back from being as productive as possible. A former member of Congress Cynthia McKinney gives her opinion based on personal experience.

There is an operation happening right now that supports foreign and economic policy on a global scale. Tom Luongo, a geopolitical analyst, joins the guys for a discussion on globalism.

