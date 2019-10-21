Stranahan: "Tomorrow is Blog About Brett Kimberlin Day"

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss the Speedway bomber's background and political ties. Lee has declared Tuesday as "Blog About Brett Kimberlin Day."

Guests:

Ian Shilling - Geopolitical Analyst, Researcher & Blogger | The Mess That is Brexit

John Hoge - Author & Audio Engineer | Brett Kimberlin's Story

James Carey - Editor at GeoPolitics Alert | Turkey and Syria

Niko House - Founder and CEO of the 'MCSC Network' | Hillary Clinton & Tulsi Gabbard

Larry Sanger - Co-Founder of Wikipedia | Twitter Suppression



Brexit was a mess from the beginning, now it is simply confusing. Boris Johnson worked over the weekend to discuss a Brexit date. Ian Shilling, our on-the-ground geopolitical analyst in the UK, gives us an update.

Tomorrow is "Blog About Brett Kimberlin Day." Author John Hoge discusses what he knows about Brett Kimberlin and why it is important to expose Kimberlin's political ties, along with educating listeners about Alexandra Chalupa.

Erdogan has launched an operation in Syria and expressed his interest in acquiring nuclear weapons. James Carey, the editor at GeoPolitics Alert, outlines what is happening right now between Turkey and Syria.

Hillary Clinton has been taking public jabs at Presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard. Niko House, the founder of the 'MCSC Network', explains what has been said, how it has affected Tulsi personally, and what we might see as a result of the attacks.

Twitter has been censoring and suppressing users for a while now. Larry Sanger, the co-founder of Wikipedia, talks about social media, freedom of speech, and where we are headed in regards to political expression.

