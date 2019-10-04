Impeachment Inquiry Takes Over MSM

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan break down the actual possibility of impeachment. Many people want Trump out of office, but the Ukraine phone call is not grounds for impeachment.

Guests:

Jim Jatras - Government and Media Relations Specialist | Facts or Impeachment?

Ian Shilling - Geopolitical Analyst, Researcher & Blogger | The Brexit 'Last Offer'

Ford Fischer - Independent Journalist and Founder of @N2Sreports | YouTube Demonetizing 'Palestine'/'Ukraine'

Larry Johnson - Writer and Former CIA Analyst | No Grounds for Impeachment

Ryan Cristian - Founder and Editor of The Last American Vagabond | Will Foreign Policy Take Down Trump?

The Ukraine-Biden scandal has completely flipped; instead of investigating into Joe Biden's dealings with Ukraine, Trump is the focal point of the media and Congress. Jim Jatras, a government and media relations specialist, discusses his opinion on the likelihood of impeachment. Former CIA Analyst Larry Johnson expresses his perspective that there are no grounds for impeachment. Ryan Cristian, the founder of The Last American Vagabond, does not see impeachment but Trump's foreign policy is a real problem.

October 31st is the Brexit deadline. UK will leave the EU on that day. Ian Shilling, a geopolitical analyst from the UK, explains what is going on with Boris Johnson and the potential outcomes if a deal is done or if there is no deal.

Many social media accounts are being censored, suspended, or banned due to political views. YouTube has more power because many independent journalists use the platform as a means to generate income. Ford Fischer, an independent journalist, studied YouTube and concluded that accounts are demonetized in response to certain words used.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com