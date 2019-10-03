Where is the Political Common Ground?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan talk about major conflicts happening: Hong Kong protests, Trump versus Democrats, and Houthis versus Saudi Arabia.

Guests:

Patrick Henningsen - Founder of 21st Century Wire | Hong Kong Shooting & Escalation | Deception in Ukraine

Chris Garaffa - Technologist and Member of the Party for Socialism and Liberation | Facebook's Antitrust Problem

Randi Nord - Co-Founder of Geopolitics Alert & Contributor at MintPress News | The Houthi's Successes & Attempted Ceasefire

Sam Husseini - Senior Analyst at the Institute for Public Accuracy | Today's Political Common Ground

Violence has increased in the Hong Kong protests, leading the police to shoot a protester. Founder of 21st Century Wire Patrick Henningsen discusses what is happening in Hong Kong. Then Patrick transitions into explaining the deceptions involved in the Ukraine scandal.

Elizabeth Warren has expressed her desire to break up the big technology companies, such as Facebook. Chris Garaffa, a technologist and member of the Party for Socialism and Liberation, explains what is going on in the tech world and how Mark Zuckerberg is reacting to all the major tech news.

Yemen's Houthi and Saudi Arabia have been in a long-standing battle resulting in major attacks and countless deaths. Not enough coverage is given to this feud Randi Nord, the co-founder of Geopolitics Alert, specializes in Yemen and gives us an update on the attempted ceasefire.

Today's politics is blurring the lines of ideology. It seems as though the parties are being split by pro-war versus anti-war. Senior Analyst at the Institute for Public Accuracy Sam Husseini discusses his views on today's political common ground.

